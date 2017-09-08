Okami HD spotted for PC, PS4, Xbox One

Artful adventure Okami looks set to make a return on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

That's according to a listing on the ever-reliable Korean Ratings Board (via Gematsu), which regularly leaks upcoming announcements.

Okami originally launched for PlayStation 2 back in 2006, before ports for Wii in 2008 and then PS3 in 2012. It was critically-acclaimed for its painterly cel-shaded design and for lovable wolf protagonist Amaterasu.

This latest edition is again listed as HD, just as the PS3 version was five years ago. Perhaps this will be even more HDer?

"Buy it anyway," Oli wrote of Okami's 2012 re-release. "It's a classic game and an essential part of any collection, especially in this flawless, gorgeous reissue."