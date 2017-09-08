Monaco: What's Yours is Mine free on Steam until 6pm

Indie heist game Monaco: What's Yours is Mine is free on Steam until 6pm (BST) this evening.

If you buy Monaco before 6pm it will be permanently added to your Steam games library. You will also receive a 10 per cent pre-order discount off Pocketwatch Games' upcoming title Tooth and Tail which is being released on Tuesday.

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine is a single-player or co-op heist game in which you must "assemble a crack team of thieves, case the joint, and pull off the perfect heist".

In his Monaco: What's Yours is Mine review, Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called Monaco "a glorious convergence of art and design and an audacious example of indie principles employed to create big-budget spectacle".