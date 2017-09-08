Blizzard will open its own esports arena next month

Blizzard has announced it will open its own esports arena on 7th October.

The Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will be "a cutting-edge live-event destination for pro players, esports fans, and everyone else who loves premier competition". The arena, situated in Burbank Studios, has been customised to support "an exciting live-event experience" for "pro players, esports fans, and everyone else who loves premier competition".

The venue boasts multiple sound stages, control room and practice facilities and was built to support competitive events all year round. It will also have a Blizzard retail store that rotates its stock based on competitions taking place.

Blizzard Arena Los Angeles will open to the public on the weekend of the 7th October with the Overwatch Contenders Season One Playoffs being the first event held. The Hearthstone Championship Tour's Summer Championship will then take place in the arena from 13th October. Other events held in October include the early battles of both the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals and World of Warcraft Arena Championship.

Blizzard is yet to release images of the new state-of-the-art arena.