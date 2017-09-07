LA Noire coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and a spin-off to VR

Rockstar Games has announced 1940s detective game LA Noire for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and a spin-off virtual reality experience for HTC Vive. All three console games are coming 14th November. There's no date on the VR game.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of LA Noire are enhanced, with better textures, lighting and clouds - no, cirrusly! - and run natively in 1080p, according to Rockstar's website. There will be 4K support on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

There's no mention of graphical advancements for the Switch version of LA Noire, but the game will make use of the Joy-Con's gyroscopic, gesture, rumble and touch-screen capabilities.

All console versions include the full LA Noire game plus downloadable content.

The virtual reality spin-off is called The VR Case Files and has adapted several case files from LA Noire into self-contained experiences. Given LA Noire's focus on interrogations and realistic facial animations, this could be great.

New Versions of L.A. NOIRE coming Nov 14

For Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox One

Plus THE VR CASE FILES for HTC Vivehttps://t.co/YMenbr87AE pic.twitter.com/bvfkrQO9zx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 7, 2017

LA Noire was released in 2011, made by Australian developer Team Bondi for Rockstar's label. Oli called it ambitious and "engrossing" and "genuinely mature" in his LA Noire review, singling out the game's real star as the open world of Los Angeles you play around in.

It's around this city Christian Donlan drove his dad - his dad who grew up in actual LA in the '40s. Was LA Noire's city really as authentic as Team Bondi and Rockstar said it was? (Psst it's a great piece.)