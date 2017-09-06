15 years on, Syberia 1 gets Switch release date

Point-and-click adventure Syberia 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch on 20th October, developer Microïds has announced.

The first game in the Syberia trilogy, it sees young New York lawyer Kate Walker dispatched to deal with the sale of a former automaton factory hidden in the French Alps. Walker soon finds herself embarking on a journey through Eastern Europe with an automaton called Oscar as company.

Back in June Microïds confirmed six of their releases would be coming to Switch, including the full Syberia trilogy.

Syberia was initially released in 2002. In his Syberia review at the time, Eurogamer's Kristan Reed found the game lacking.

"Taken on its own merits, Syberia offers hardcore adventurers with endless reserves of patience a decent challenge, but newcomers to the scene will find the game totally inaccessible, with obscure puzzles, ropey dialogue and uninspiring sub-survival horror visuals."

Syberia 2 is due to come to the Switch later this year, while Syberia 3 is not due until the start of 2018.