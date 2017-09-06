Lifeless Moon, the follow-up to Lifeless Planet, looks like a classic sci-fi dream

Stage 2 Studios has announced its latest game, Lifeless Moon, is now live on Kickstarter.

Lifeless Moon is the next cinematic sci-fi adventure in the Lifeless Planet series and, reading the description, it seems to have the same classic sci-fi elements as its predecessor: "During an expedition to the Moon, two astronauts find themselves in a familiar town back on Earth. They soon discover the town is the beginning of a strange and mysterious journey..."

Check out the teaser trailer below:

In this space adventure, players uncover the mystery of the Moon city, as well as exploring other destinations while undertaking puzzles and collecting items.

Here's the official blurb:

"Lifeless Moon takes players on a fantastic journey through the eyes of Apollo-era astronauts. There will be light platforming and a deeper focus on puzzles than in Lifeless Planet. The core game-play experience is one of exploration and discovery, complementing the mysterious and psychological themes of the story."

Lifeless Moon is the spiritual successor to Stage 2's previous sci-fi adventure Lifeless Planet. In his Lifeless Planet review, Eurogamer's Christian Donlan called Lifeless Planet "bold and memorable". Donlan also had the opportunity to speak with David Board, the game's designer.

Lifeless Moon is aiming for a summer 2018 release. So far the game has been confirmed for PC, Mac and Xbox One but further console announcements are expected.