Jelly Deals: Xbox One S bundles discounted before Xbox One X launch

We're two months away from the launch of Microsoft's brand new machine, the Xbox One X. In anticipation - and possibly partially to tie in with this week's launch of Destiny 2 - Microsoft has slashed the prices of a few of its Xbox One S bundles to their cheapest ever prices.

That means, if you're not particularly fussed about picking up the 'world's most powerful console' later this year, you can grab an absolute bargain of an Xbox One S bundle by heading to Microsoft's own store, or one of a few selected retailers. These are mostly branded bundles that are pre-packed with games such as Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3, which makes sense given Forza's age and the upcoming (and even fancier) Minecraft bundle on the horizon. Seems about the right time to want to clear out older stock to make way for the newest and shiniest.

As for what you can actually get this week, here are a few of the offers around.

Over at Argos, you'll find the actual cheapest Xbox One S offer around - an Xbox One S with Minecraft for £179.99. This isn't one of the newer, stylised consoles but rather the regular white Xbox One S model with a set of Minecraft software. Here's where it gets interesting - Argos' site claims you can add £20 to get Destiny 2 with the bundle, but at the time of writing, if you actually add that bundle to your basket, you'll get the whole lot for £179.99. Probably a pricing error on the site, so it may disappear soon, but you may want to snap it up while it's around.

Xbox One S with Minecraft and Destiny 2 for £179.99 from Argos

Don't be shocked if that bundle goes up to £199.99 by the end of today, though.

Amazon UK is offering up an Xbox One S bundle with Forza Horizon 3 as well as a copy of Destiny 2, all for £199.99 at the moment.

Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3 and Destiny 2 for £199.99 from Amazon UK

If you'd like to add one of those weird little Chatpad things on as well, you can do that for an extra £10, if you like.

Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3, Destiny 2 and Chatpad for £209.99 from Amazon UK

That same bundle, as previously posted, is also available at ShopTo for £199.85. You can even switch out Destiny 2 for a copy of Dishonored 2, Doom or Fallout 4, if you like. You shouldn't, given that you can pick up all three of those games for less than the price of Destiny 2 right now, but you do you.

Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 and Destiny 2 for £199.85 from ShopTo

Failing all that, you can head directly to Microsoft's own online stores and pick up a range of bundles with some nice discounts, including an Xbox One S with Shadow of War for £230 at launch, an Xbox One S with Battlefield 1 for £230 right now, and more. These discounts are on both the Microsoft UK and US stores.