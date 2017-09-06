Destiny 2's Japanese trailer is... a little different

Destiny 2's trailers have, to date, mainly focused on the sci-fi sequel's shooting, story and characters.

That is, until now.

PlayStation Japan has just posted a Destiny 2 trailer which focuses on... dancing. A lot of dancing.

Featuring breakdancing Guardians and its own Destiny-themed pop song, it is the most musical Bungie has got since that whole episode with Paul McCartney.

There are catchy lyrics, too:

We're gonna take back the Light

Take on the fight

Harness the energy with all your might

Shine for humanity and make sure its right

Protect community and never lose sight

Claim your name and home in history

Believe in the ability to achieve victory!

...And so on. Sing along below:

Destiny 2 of course lets you dance as an emote, just as Destiny 1 did. But how about the rest of the game? (Yes, there's more to the came than dancing.) You'll have to wait a while longer yet for our full verdict.