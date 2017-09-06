Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Destiny 2's Japanese trailer is... a little different

Just dance.

By Tom Phillips Published

Destiny 2's trailers have, to date, mainly focused on the sci-fi sequel's shooting, story and characters.

1

Dab.

That is, until now.

PlayStation Japan has just posted a Destiny 2 trailer which focuses on... dancing. A lot of dancing.

Featuring breakdancing Guardians and its own Destiny-themed pop song, it is the most musical Bungie has got since that whole episode with Paul McCartney.

There are catchy lyrics, too:

  • We're gonna take back the Light
  • Take on the fight
  • Harness the energy with all your might
  • Shine for humanity and make sure its right
  • Protect community and never lose sight
  • Claim your name and home in history
  • Believe in the ability to achieve victory!

...And so on. Sing along below:

Destiny 2 of course lets you dance as an emote, just as Destiny 1 did. But how about the rest of the game? (Yes, there's more to the came than dancing.) You'll have to wait a while longer yet for our full verdict.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments

Create an account

OR