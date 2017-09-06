Destiny 2's Japanese trailer is... a little different

Destiny 2's trailers have, to date, mainly focused on the sci-fi sequel's shooting, story and characters.
That is, until now.
PlayStation Japan has just posted a Destiny 2 trailer which focuses on... dancing. A lot of dancing.
Featuring breakdancing Guardians and its own Destiny-themed pop song, it is the most musical Bungie has got since that whole episode with Paul McCartney.
There are catchy lyrics, too:
- We're gonna take back the Light
- Take on the fight
- Harness the energy with all your might
- Shine for humanity and make sure its right
- Protect community and never lose sight
- Claim your name and home in history
- Believe in the ability to achieve victory!
...And so on. Sing along below:
Destiny 2 of course lets you dance as an emote, just as Destiny 1 did. But how about the rest of the game? (Yes, there's more to the came than dancing.) You'll have to wait a while longer yet for our full verdict.
