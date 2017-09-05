What's going on with our Destiny 2 review?

We at Eurogamer read the comments, and we hear you. You love our wall-to-wall Destiny coverage, and you can't wait for a new onslaught of articles with the arrival of its sequel tomorrow. Well, I'm afraid you're going to have to wait a little longer, as we're all starting our journeys at midnight when servers are pushed live (you might see some coverage of Destiny 2 going live elsewhere right now, but even Activision thinks we should calm it a bit so didn't invite us to its review event or grant us early access beyond the beta).

What all that means is you'll have to wait a short while for our first impressions, and our full review will follow in just over a week, with Destiny diehard Wesley Yin-Poole onboard and taking the raid - which releases next Wednesday at 6pm - into consideration for the final verdict.

Before then you'll be able to see the Eurogamer video team streaming live gameplay tomorrow, and the guides team will be working hard to show you the quickest way to the best loot and plenty more. Finally, I'll be bringing you that early impressions piece from a slightly less diehard perspective this coming Friday (my warlock is legendary for its clumsiness, and really we all know that Destiny isn't a patch on Splatoon), and of course there'll be lots more news over the coming days as Destiny 2's secrets are slowly uncovered. Because after all, that's what you love, right?