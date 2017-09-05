Gross horror Scorn is one to watch

Indie studio Ebb Software has released gameplay footage for it's upcoming first-person horror adventure Scorn.

Players explore the unsettling and maze-like world presented to them, while opening up new areas, solving puzzles, acquiring different skill sets, weapons, and various items.

Check out the gameplay video below:

As you can see from the video, the living, breathing world around you means constantly adapting your actions. The Denizens of Scorn creatures each have different personalities and reactions to your presence, some more favourable than others.

Everything in Scorn is unnerving, from the fleshy sounds to the anatomical weapon you use. The entire environment resembles exposed brain matter and muscles.

According to the description, there are no cut-scenes and all storytelling happens within the game. The description also warns the game "won't show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels".

Scorn launches on Steam in two parts, the first called Dasein. Ebb is currently running a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of releasing part one of Scorn in 2018.