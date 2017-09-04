Despite low player numbers, there's more to come from Lawbreakers

The people behind Lawbreakers have outlined the various features due out for the game over the course of the rest of 2017.

Lawbreakers, a multiplayer shooter built by Cliff Bleszinski's studio Boss Key Productions, launched to positive reviews from both critics and players on Steam, but has so far failed to find a meaningful audience.

On Steam, Lawbreakers is not in the top 100 games based on concurrent player count, which means it has fewer than 1000 players at the time of publication on Valve's platform.

Last month, Bleszinski told Eurogamer "it's a marathon not a sprint" when asked about Lawbreakers' low number of players.

"We're going to continue to raise awareness, continue to support the product - if you look at the phenomenon that was League of Legends, it built off a Warcraft 3 mod then slowly but surely blossomed into this immense amazing thing, and I'd rather be the game that comes up and has that hockey stick ramp with a slow burn and builds up rather than the triple-A hype machine where you have a bazillion people playing it month one and it goes down exponentially then they follow up with an annual product."

Well, Bleszinski has made good on his word. In a tweet, Boss Key outlined a raft of new updates for Lawbreakers due out over the course of the rest of 2017 as part of a Q4 content roadmap preview.

The roadmap reveals new maps, new features such as skirmishes, a ranked mode called Boss Leagues, a new class and more rapid fire updates are all coming to Lawbreakers over the course of the next four months. The best thing is all future gameplay content will be free.

"I told y'all we aren't stopping," Bleszinski said in a tweet. "Thanks for the support."

I told y'all we aren't stopping. Thanks for the support. New. Stuff. Coming. Xo https://t.co/lE8BaSaN7m — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) September 2, 2017

Of course, there's no guarantee that the new features will provide Lawbreakers with the shot in the arm it so desperately needs, but it's good to see the developer stick with it despite the less than ideal launch. "LawBreakers is an inventive, electric and expertly engineered classic competitive shooter that deserves your time," Jon Denton wrote in Eurogamer's Lawbreakers review.