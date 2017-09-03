Watch: Infuriating side quests you're never going to finish

We've made our return from Gamescom in Germany, completing both our primary objective of playing lots of upcoming games and our secondary objective of eating our own weight in sausages and pretzels.

That self-imposed side mission was certainly more straightforward and enjoyable than the ones collected in this video, which comprises eight optional side quests so infuriating that you'll take the optional part seriously and never actually finish them.

Back at Gamescom, we spent another substantial chunk of time with Assassin's Creed Origins raiding tombs, dodging crocodiles and marvelling at the Ancient Egyptian architecture. Behold the six coolest things we've done so far in the following gameplay footage.

Finally this week, Show of the Week centres on Life is Strange: Before the Storm. This prequel mini-series strips away your time powers from the first game, swapping them for the power of teen rebellion. Doesn't seem like a fair trade to us but Before the Storm remains well worth your time.

That's all for this week, but if you'd like to set yourself an optional side quest, then do join us over on our YouTube channel to catch up with all our coverage from Gamescom. Otherwise we'll see you here again next week for more videos about videogames. Cheerio!