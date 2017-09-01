Dragon Age writer and Sunless Sea creative director unveils Cultist Simulator

Alexis Kennedy - who created Fallen London, was creative director of the marvellous Sunless Sea, and who has recently been writing parts of the next Dragon Age for BioWare - has unveiled a deeply imaginative new narrative game called Cultist Simulator.

Set in the 1920s, Cultist Simulator is a game about chasing incomprehensible gods in your dreams while holding at bay the prying eyes of real-world authorities. Victory may be becoming a higher entity yourself or tearing down the world you lived in, or it may be choosing life, a relationship - maybe with an investigating member of the authority - instead.

As with Kenendy's other works the possibilities are many and winding. Cultist Simulator is a game about weaving a tapestry from your many choices. Mechanically it's a kind of story card game, where cards governing all sorts of different aspects or rituals can be combined to produce unknown outcomes.

Kennedy is Kickstarting Cultist Simulator with a modest goal of £30,000. Most of the game is done, he said on Kickstarter, but he needs your help to make it "sing". There's a playable build of the game available but it is very much a proof of concept with many placeholder elements on show.

Cultist Simulator's estimated date of delivery is May 2018. The cheapest tier you can pledge at to reserve a copy of the game is now £10. All tiers receive the Perpetual Edition of the game, which includes access to all in-development builds and all downloadable add-ons.

There's a bit more about Cultist Simulator on Alexis Kennedy's website.