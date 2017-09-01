Divinity: Original Sin 2 unveils one heck of an undead race to play as

Imagine a playable race inverting the rules of a game, where healing hurts but poison heals, and where non-player characters run away because they're scared. On the upside there's no need for lockpicks because one bony finger will do, and playing dead is as simple as lying down. The undead race in Divinity: Original Sin 2 has finally been unveiled.

The undead look lovely. Any of the game's four other races - human, elf, dwarf, lizard - can be undead, and each is striking to look upon. Skull ornaments can be customised as well as scraggly ghoulish hair both on the head and face.

As with the other DOS2 races, the undead race has a beefy origin story, and this one was dreamt up by none other than legendary character builder Chris Avellone. Fane is the storied character's name and he is ancient, belonging to the race of Eternals who have existed for a millennia. He pre-dates all the other origin characters by centuries.

Fane was locked in a box for years and years until one inquisitive explorer opened the box and discovered him - and got eaten for his troubles. Now Fane is struggling to come to terms with a world where other races exist, and things are very different.

Game developer Larian also unveiled the Collector's Edition of Divinity: Original Sin 2, the centrepiece of which is a statue of Fane.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 launches on PC 14th September. Mac and console versions are confirmed possibilities but depend on the PC version selling well first.