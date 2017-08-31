Survived By is an MMO with bullet-hell, bosses, dungeons, looting and crafting

Human Head and Digital Extremes have announced Survived By, a free-to-play PC game that looks like a load of other popular games rolled into one.

Human Head, which was making Prey 2 before Bethesda cancelled it, is working with Warframe developer Digital Extremes on the game. Survived By is set in a ruined world where you and other survivors explore, craft and loot. It's described as a roguelite bullet-hell MMO with battles for up to 100 players. Oh, and it's retro-inspired. The trailer is below.

And here's the official blurb:

Pushed to the edge of extinction by a "corruption" that creeps into villages and towns within the World Tree, players will create a tiny but mighty character, craft fantastic and powerful weapons, level up, and explore a chaotic, monster-filled landscape!

Survived By goes into closed alpha this year, with a release to follow.