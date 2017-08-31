Nintendo reveals several Switch indie games and release dates

Nintendo unveiled its "Nindies" (a terrible word that means independent games coming to Nintendo platforms) showcase in a livestream earlier today and the reveals came quick and fast.

Aside from the major announcements like Super Meat Boy Forever and No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, there were loads of smaller titles that were given release dates or Switch reveals.

There's SteamWorld Dig 2, which will launch exclusively on Switch 21st September for £14.99. Developer Image & Form noted that the PS4 and Steam versions would arrive "a few days later."

Other exciting announcements include surreal episodic point-and-click adventure Kentucky Route Zero, which will arrive on Switch in 2018. It will launch alongside the release of the fifth and final chapter and this Switch edition will include all the brief interlude chapters Cardboard Computer released.

Shovel Knight fans will be delighted to see that the next new campaign mode, King Knight, is slated for a switch release next year.

Trine developer Frozenbyte revealed that its isometric beat-'em-up set in the Trine universe, Nine Parchments, is coming later this holiday season.

Console exclusive isometric adventure Yono, a game about a baby elephant, will launch 10th December.

Nintendo also teased a 4v4 multiplayer game called Morphies Law, a game in which players shoot each other to steal their body mass and grow bigger. So players with in the lead become literally larger targets, while those behind can scurry about in their shorter frames. The goal is to steal the most body mass as a team, which is represented throughout the match by an ever growing giant behind the arena.

Other titles coming include underwater shooter Earth Atlantis, low-poly 3D action action-adventure Malaka, 2D beat-'em-up Wulverblade, side-scrolling RPG Dragon: Marked For Death, and console-exclusive bridge-making game Polybridge.