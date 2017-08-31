17 years later, Human Head is making a new Rune game

17 years ago, Human Head released Rune, an action adventure PC game based on Norse mythology. It was pretty good and quite a lot of people liked it. The PC game box looked like this:

Now, Human Head is bringing Rune back with a new game in the series.

Rune: Ragnarok is described as a sandbox, open-world RPG with melee combat and of course Norse-inspired mythology. Here's the official blurb:

"From birth, the children of the North hear tales of the end of the world. A battle so great the gods fall and the Nine Worlds are consumed by frost and fire. But these tales are false. The gods did not perish. For seven years our worlds have been devoured by death and destruction. Now, mankind must rise and do what the gods could not. Ragnarok must end."

The teaser, below, sets the scene.

There's nothing else to go on for now. We don't have any gameplay, a release window or even screenshots. One to watch.