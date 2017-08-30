Super Meat Boy sequel to launch exclusively on Switch

Cult classic platformer Super Meat Boy is getting a sequel that will launch exclusively on Switch in 2018.

It's called Super Meat Boy Forever, a title that may sound familiar as it was originally announced as a mobile game before getting stuck in development limbo.

The game gets its name from the fact that each stage in Super Meat Boy Forever can be replayed endlessly and will get harder each time you revisit it.

Beyond that, it will have Daily Challenges, meaning you really can play it forever as you compete with your friends.

Super Meat Boy Forever will be a true sequel too, in that the story is set after the first game. This time Super Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have a kid together named Nugget. So of course the nefarious Dr. Fetus kidnaps this beefy offspring.

Developer Team Meat previously announced that the original Super Meat Boy would be making its way onto Switch. It sounds like that will also be the case, though no release window has been announced for the original title.