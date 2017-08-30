No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again revealed for Switch

Grasshopper Manufacture's cult classic lightsaber dueling punk fever dream No More Heroes is getting a spin-off on Switch. It's called No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again.

As revealed in a new Nintendo livestream, NMH: Travis Strikes Again is set seven years after the events of the first game and the CG trailer shows returning antihero and ace assassin Travis Touchdown facing off against the vengeful father of one of his fallen combatants: Bat Girl (the penultimate boss of the first game).

Weirdly, Travis Strikes Again teased a Hotline Miami crossover as the game is being played in the background of Travis' trailer and the plot seems to suggest that Travis and Bat Girl's Dad get sucked into a video game console, Tron-style. Hijinks ensue.

No actual gameplay was shown of No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, but it's confirmed to be developed in Unreal Engine 4.

It's been over seven years since No More Heroes 2 launched in 2010, though that sequel wasn't directed by studio founder Suda Goichi (aka Suda 51). In fact, the first No More Heroes, way back in 2007, was the last game Suda actually directed, with the exception of the recent remake of Grasshopper's 1999 sci-fi visual novel The Silver Case.