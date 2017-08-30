Fatshark announces Vermintide 2

Developer Fatshark has teased a sequel to its first person Skaven slaying game Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.

The brief teaser video, which you can view below, shows the unifying symbol of the Skaven clans - Warhammer's race of rat men - while an unseen creature of some kind can be heard burbling and shuffling about in the background. Suddenly, the symbol is cleft in two in order to from the roman numeral II, which is very clever I think you'll agree.

While there are no further details available until the game's full reveal on the 17th of October, the Vermintide community is speculating that the sounds in the background could point to the forces of Nurgle joining the Skaven in their onslaught against the forces of Order. Nurgle, for the uninitiated, is a different Warhammer faction comprised of nurglings - pestilential children of the Plague Lord.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see a new enemy race added for Vermintide 2, as fans of the first have been crying out for something other than big rats to slaughter for quite some time. It'll also be interesting to see whether the playable classes change from the Waywatcher, Brightwizard, Dwarf and Imperial Soldier of the first Vermintide. Speculation is welcome in the comments below, we'll share more details as and when we get them. In the meantime, you might like to check out the review to see what you missed the first time round.