Yes, Luigi really does dab in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Tom Watson's done it. Hillary Clinton's done it. Now, Luigi's dabbed too.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Mario's bro perform the dab dance move in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Turn your speakers up and watch the below:

Oli, who wrote our Mario + Rabbids review, confirmed the dab move was indeed in the game to me just now. "You have to launch the sentry while not using cover," he said, ducking his head into his elbow.

We've been dabbing for years, of course, being well-versed in the hip-hop scene of the mid-2000s. We definitely weren't introduced to the dance craze after seeing a clip of James Corden doing it online.