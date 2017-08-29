Jelly Deals: Up to £20 off games and consoles at Amazon this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Last week, I mentioned the long-awaited return of Tesco Direct's batch of money-off vouchers that will take up to £20 off a spend in the gaming and tech categories. This week, Amazon UK has gone and made a similar offer, adding some exclusive offers and Prime discounts on top, to add to the sense of 'anything you can do...' going on here.

This does, of course, mean that from now until the end of Sunday, 3rd September, you'll be able to get a bunch of games and consoles with an extra discount and use Amazon's free Prime delivery as well (if you happen to be a member). For certain pre-orders, you'll even get the £2 Prime discount on top of the money off voucher, which is a bit of a nice bonus.

The vouchers in question are as follows:

£5 off a £35 or more spend - VG5OFF35

£10 off a £75 or more spend - VG10OFF75

£20 off a £150 or more spend - VG20OFF150

To further thrill and inspire, here are some examples of the kind of things you can use these vouchers on.

All these vouchers are due to expire at the end of Sunday 3rd September and only apply to products sold by Amazon itself, meaning they won't work on stuff sold by marketplace sellers, so be sure to add the item 'sold by Amazon' to your basket when trying to use one. You can find the rest of the range on the link below.

Up to £20 off selected games and consoles using codes from Amazon UK

Shadow of War being available to pre-order for £35 is a bit of a steal and the cheapest price around, at least on consoles. That Samus Edition 3DS XL price is not one to scoff at, either. Feel free to leave your top picks in the comments for others to find, as well.