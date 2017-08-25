Despite this being a shorter adventure than Nathan Drake's many outings, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy collectibles are many in number and come in many shapes and sizes.

Much like its full-fat predecessors, Chloe and Nadine's Indian escapade has a museum of trinkets to find, as well as plenty of Uncharted 4-style photo opportunities to add to your photo album.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy collectibles guide

There are 68 treasures to snatch, 28 photo opportunities to take, 21 lockboxes to open and 17 conversations to uncover across the game's many chapters, so be prepared to dust off your best explorer's outfit to find them all.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy treasure locations

As seen in every other Uncharted game, these are standard trinkets dotted around each chapter. Keep your eyes peeled for their many locations. This unlocks a total of three Trophies if you get them all.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy photo opportunity locations

Certain areas will allow you to take photographs of scenery and landmarks, so look out for their prompts. This unlocks two Trophies in total.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy lockbox locations

New to The Lost Legacy, lockboxes are caches of items that require a new lockpick mini-game to open. Though they are fairly obvious to spot, but if you explore at a pace they can be easy to miss. Opening them all gives you two Trophies.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy optional conversation locations

Bumping into certain characters at certain times allows you to get more dialogue from them. Trigger each prompt from across the game to get this Trophy.

It should also be worth noting there is an additional type of collectible, restricted to the game's fourth chapter, taking place in a small explorable open world.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Hoysala Token locations and unlock the Queen's Ruby

Not only do finding all these unlock two Trophies, but it also gives you the Queen's Ruby, a unique item that tells you when you're close to the game's many other collectibles.

Though Trophy hunters are likely to pick this up on their way regardless, finding this will make all of the above so much easier. And if you're after an extra Trophy, we explain how to complete Chapter 5's shadow puzzle in 10 moves or less.

Additional reporting by Matthew Reynolds.