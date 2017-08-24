Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxies looks likely for Switch

More Telltale Games look likely for Switch, including Guardians of the Galaxy, season two of Minecraft: Story Mode and Batman.

Telltale is releasing the first season of its Minecraft spin-off series, Minecraft: Story Mode, on Switch this month. European players will receive it tomorrow, while our North American friends received it on the 22nd.

Minecraft: Story Mode is the first of Telltale's games to make it onto Nintendo's handheld hybrid console and it looks like it won't be the last.

In an interview with Rocket Beans TV at Gamescom, the Telltale team teased other titles coming to Nintendo Switch.

"I think you know as a studio that prides itself in having our games, the same games, that you play on a big PlayStation console, is the same thing you will play on a telephone," said Telltale's head of creative communications, Job Stauffer. "The Switch is that happy medium of the two. It's part console and it's part mobile. So it just feels natural on the Switch and we love it.

"Minecraft, the first game, came out today. I think you can expect to see other titles like Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe Minecraft Season 2 in the future.

"We don't have dates yet but we're big fans of the platform. More Telltale titles are coming to the Switch, stay tuned."

The best PC gaming controllers From Jelly Deals: our top picks for the best PC gaming controllers.

This isn't the first we have heard about other Telltale titles coming to Switch. Rumours have been fuelled by retailers listing Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman for Switch on their stores. Then, a few days ago, Telltale hosted a Reddit AMA about Minecraft: Story Mode coming to Switch. When fans asked which other titles they could expect to see on the platform, the team revealed it expected to have news on other Switch titles "very soon" and will have titles on the Switch eShop "sooner than you might think".

No further details have been given on when we can expect these titles on Switch but it seems we won't have to wait long.

While we wait, If you haven't played it yet, check out Eurogamer's preview of Guardians of the Galaxy.