Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One

Razer's new Xbox One controller makes the Elite pad sound cheap

It's got its own lighting scheme.

By Robert Purchese Published

Xbox controllers are expensive aren't they? A bog standard wireless Xbox One controller costs £50, then there are the special editions - that Minecraft Xbox piggy pad costs £65 - and £70 design-your-own variants, not to mention the aptly named Elite pad for £120. But accessory maker Razer has topped the lot.

Introducing the embarrassingly named Razer Wolverine Ultimate, yours for $160/€180 - yes it's really more in Euros.

For that large packet you get a pad with an RGB lighting strip you can change the colours on; interchangeable d-pads and thumbsticks; and remappable face buttons and triggers with fancy names like "switch action" and "hair-trigger". Rubber grip, too - that's important isn't it? - and a carry case. And 12 months warranty you'd bloody hope so too.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7

"We've taken our time with the development of the Razer Wolverine Ultimate to really get it right," said Razer founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "Thanks to endless design iterations and pro-gamer feedback, we're proud to be finally releasing a new contender for the crown."

Razer Wolverine Ultimate works on PC and will be released in Q4 globally.

About Robert Purchese

Picture of Robert.

Bertie is a senior staff writer. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better. @Clert on Twitter.

Comments (20)

Create an account

OR