Jelly Deals: 10% off selected game pre-orders during Gamescom

Unless you've been viewing this website with a particular set of blinders on, you'll be aware that this week is Gamescom week - a few days' worth of video game festivities over in Köln, where the industry gets together to show off its brand new games, showcase new tech, make deals and eat too much bratwurst. The folks over at TheGameCollection are celebrating this most prestigious of industry events in their own special way - by offering 10 per cent off a selected range of upcoming games.

In order to actually get that 10% off, you'll need to head over to the site and enter the code GAMESCOM17 during checkout. The discount will be applied in your basket and you can smile smugly to yourself. TheGameCollection, for those wondering, doesn't take payment until your item ships, so you won't be paying anything up front. This offer is valid from right now until the end of Friday, 25th August, so you may want to have a browse while you can.

Here's some of what you can get with your 10% off:

The Evil Within 2 for £36.85

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for £15.25

Gran Turismo Sport for £35.86

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £38.47

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition on Switch for £24.25

South Park: The Fractured But Whole for £35.77

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for £34.87

Destiny 2 for £40.45

The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ on Switch for £30.55

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Premium Edition for £34.15

Note that this list includes The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, which finally sees an actual UK release on Nintendo Switch as of next month, despite being released back in March over in the US. At least it has finally made it here, I suppose. You'll also find the PC version of Destiny 2 with a free 'Ghost'-shaped bottle opener here for all of £39.55 if you fancy it.

How about it? Does an extra 10% make any of these games cross that line from 'maybe' to 'oops, I ordered that' for you?