Oxenfree and Forza 5 will be free in September for Xbox Live Gold subscribers

Microsoft's free bonus games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers has been revealed for September.

Xbox One titles include popular racing game Forza 5, which is free for the entire month, while teenage horror indie hit Oxenfree will be available from 16th September through 15th October.

Xbox 360 titles include aquatic racer Hydro Thunder Hurricane and military shooter Battlefield 3. The former will be available from 1st-15th September, while the latter will replace it from the 16th-30th.

Both Xbox 360 titles will also be playable on Xbox One.

Current offerings about to expire at the end of the month include Slime Rancher and Red Faction: Armageddon, with Trials Fusion carrying over until 15th September.