Final Fantasy 15 is getting free Assassin's Creed crossover DLC

Apparently cosplaying as an Assassin's Creed character is such a phenomenon that it's infiltrated the world of Final Fantasy 15. Indeed, Square Enix's popular RPG is getting a free Assassin's Creed-related timed expansion due 29th August and lasting through 31st Jan, 2018.

Dubbed the Assassin's Festival, this brand synergy expansion sees Noctis dressed in the familiar garb of many an Assassin's Creed lead. It looks like the whole town is in on the gag, as the main metropolis of Lestallum is celebrating this most murderous of holidays.

As teased at the end of the trailer, you can unlock the Master Assassin costume for Noctis by acquiring the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Festival before late September.

This isn't the first time Final Fantasy has crossed paths with Assassin's Creed, as Final Fantasy X-2 offered AC threads as a paid DLC costume. Comparatively, this crossover content looks a lot more substantial - and free to boot.

Square Enix teased that partaking in this limited time event will reward players with exclusive items.