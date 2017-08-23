Switch Rocket League getting exclusive Mario, Luigi, Samus cars

The Switch version of Rocket League will have exclusive Mario, Luigi and Samus cars when it arrives this autumn.

The Mario and Luigi cars are identical but for a different predominant colour and logo. Which one you get depends on the Rocket League team you're on. Mario is for the Orange team, Luigi for the Blue.

Infinitely cooler is the Samus Gunship car inspired by the Metroid series of games. It looks like a cross between a Lamborghini and something out of Tron, all lowered and metallic and fierce, with glowing neon green wheels. Again, there's a different car colouring for each Rocket League team.

The exclusive cars have their own unique boost trails as well. The plumbers have a Super Star trail while Samus' Gunship has a Wave Beam. There are Mario and Luigi hats for cars, too.

Switch Rocket League was announced at E3, and will have cross-platform play with Xbox One and Steam but not PS4, plus local wireless network mode for Switchy sleepovers with your best pals.