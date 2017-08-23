Everybody's Gone to the Rapture dev's new game appears to be called Little Orpheus

One of the new games in development at Everybody's Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room is called Little Orpheus. Presumably this is the official name of the Total Dark isometric RPG project we've heard about before (The Chinese Room's website confirms Total Dark as a working title).

The Little Orpheus name was outed by Creative Europe in a list of successful applicants for the grants it awards. Little Orpheus was awarded €72,339, which is apparently half of the game's budget.

The Creative Europe list outed a string of other games, too.

It seems there's already a sequel going ahead for upcoming open-world science-fiction/fantasy action role-playing game Elex, despite it not being due until 17th October. Elex 2 will receive a €150,000 grant, comprising 9 per cent of the game's total budget.

The list also shows a €150,000 grant for Werewolf: Earth Blood (€150,000), which must be the official name of the Werewolf: The Apocalypse game French studio Cyanide (Blood Bowl) is working on.

More secretive are the games 11 bit Studios (This War of Mine, Frostpunk) and Plastic (Bound) are receiving €150,000 grants for. 11 bit's game is called Dreamtime and €150,000 represents a third of the budget. My Eurogamer Poland colleague Daniel Kłosiński tells me Dreamtime is another 'mature themes' game of a similar scale to Frostpunk but with different gameplay and themes.

Plastic's game, meanwhile, is called Daima, and €150,000 represents half of the budget. It's unknown what Daima is but I expect it will follow down the unusual path Bound - an arty platformer built around dance - tippy-toed.