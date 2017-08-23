Bubsy's 21-year comeback is launching on Halloween

90s platforming C-lister Bubsy is returning for his first official release in 21 years with Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, now slated for a 31st October launch on PS4 and Steam.

Developed by Black Forest Games, the studio behind Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, this latest Bubsy adventure looks in keeping with his SNES and Sega Mega Drive adventures from the early 90s, back when these games were half decent.

Bubsy's reputation was tarnished in 1996 when developer Eidetic adapted him into the 3D realm with the oft lambasted PlayStation platformer Bubsy 3D.

The good thing about this embarrassingly dated adventure is that it inspired the amazing free parody game Bubsy 3d: Bubsy visits the James Turrell Retrospective. Developed by Arcane Kids (Zineth, Perfect Stride), this absurdist adventure sees the archaic mascot attending the very real exhibit in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

That's going to be a tough act to follow, but Black Forest has proven itself in the past with its Giana Sisters reboot, taking a franchise notorious for being a third-rate Mario clone and turning it into a reasonably respectable contemporary platformer.