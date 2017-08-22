The next Anno goes back to the past

Ubisoft has announced Anno 1800, the next entry in the city-building sim franchise from Blue Byte. It's due out on PC winter 2018.

As the name of the game suggests, Anno 1800 is set during the 19th Century, at the dawn of the industrial age. There's a story-based campaign, a customisable sandbox mode and multiplayer. Here's the official blurb:

"Anno 1800 brings players to the dawn of the industrial age, a time of industrialisation, diplomacy and discovery. Players will have the chance to prove their skills as a ruler, as they create huge metropolises, plan efficient logistic networks, explore and settle new lands and dominate their opponents by diplomacy, trade or warfare."

We don't have much else to go on, save the teaser trailer, below.

Anno 1800 marks a return to the past for a series that has in recent years been set in the future (Anno 2205 and Anno 2070). The last Anno game set in the past was 2009's Anno 1404.