Skyrim, Doom and Fallout 4 get VR release dates

Bethesda has revealed the release dates of its three impending VR titles.

First up there's Skyrim VR, slated for a 17th November release on PSVR.

Next, there's Doom VFR, arriving 1st December on PSVR and HTC Vive.

Finally, there's Fallout VR, coming 12th October to HTC Vive.

Previously Bethesda said that it would like to support "as many platforms as we can" when it comes to VR releases. That said, HTC tweeted that "Fallout 4 VR will be released exclusively on the $599 @htcvive on Dec 12th."

It's unclear if that means it's exclusive forever or just a timed exclusive. We've reached out to Bethesda for a comment on that.

Our Ian Higton tried Fallout VR at E3 last year, but he found the bare bones demo underwhelming. "While it worked well enough as a quick experience, it was not on a par with other VR demos I've tried, and it did leave me wondering if, and how, Bethesda will be able to tailor the full Fallout 4 experience to the Vive," he wrote at the time.