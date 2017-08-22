See Call of Duty: WW2's Headquarters social hub in action

Call of Duty: WW2's previously teased 48-player multiplayer social hub has been detailed in a brand new trailer.

Set on the beach of Normandy, this military mingling map has a variety of activities to engage in. You can try your hand at the firing range, man anti-air defenses, compete in a 1v1 firing pit, or watch live matches in a theater. As with other multiplayer modes, you'll be able to earn XP and rewards as you engage in various Headquarters challenges.

Our Wesley Yin-Poole interviewed developer Sledgehammer Games' co-founder Michael Condrey about CoD: WW2's Headquarters at E3 earlier this year. The developer likened the massively multiplayer map to that of World of Warcraft's Orgrimmar. It seemed to get Wes excited as he called Headquarters "a genuinely new and interesting feature for the long-running Call of Duty series."

Call of Duty: WW2 will launch on 3rd November for PS4, Xbox One and PC. PS4 players who pre-order will get beta access on 25th August.