New horror-themed Humble Bundle offers very cheap Alien: Isolation

A new horror-themed Humble Bundle has emerged, offering great deals on a slew of spooky titles wherein the proceeds go to charity.

Pay a mere $1 and you'll receive Dead Age, DreadOut (plus DLC), DreadOut: Keepers of The Dark, and the Lakeview Cabin Collection.

Offer more than the average (currently $6.08, so about £4.74) to also unlock Alien: Isolation, Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition (game and DLC), and Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location.

Pay $10 or more to also unlock Dead by Daylight.

Players can decide how to divvy up their proceeds between the developers, Humble Bundle organisers, and AbleGamers, a charitable foundation offering aid to gamers with disabilities.

This Humble Spooky Horror Bundle is available through 5th September at 7pm UK time.

In other Humble Bundle news, the 2K PlayStation Bundle is still available. That one offers very cheap deals on BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM games, along with Spec Ops: The Line. The only caveat there is that the PlayStation Bundle is only available for North American PSN accounts, but these aren't hard to set up from overseas.