Taito has released Puzzle Bobble Journey on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

The mobile version of the classic match three bubble-shooting puzzle game includes an easy mode to help you through the 270 included stages. The video below gives you an idea of how it looks.

Puzzle Bobble Journey is a premium purchase, so expect to fork out 4.99 for the download, but there are 99p in-app purchases for additional stages.