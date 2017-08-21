Horizon Zero Dawn gets a new easy mode option today

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an easy mode patch today.

The new Story difficulty setting boosts your damage while reducing enemy damage "considerably", according to a post by developer Guerrilla Games on the European PlayStation Blog.

There are also a number of incidental Horizon game fixes listed in the 1.32 patch notes.

Last month, Horizon Zero Dawn got an Ultra Hard difficulty mode as well as New Game+.

It's a flurry of post-release activity building to the release of expansion The Frozen Wilds on 7th November 2017. This adds a whole new frozen zone filled with new robosaurs, mysteries and general Horizon gorgeousness.