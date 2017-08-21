Eurogamer.net
  • PlayStation 4

Horizon Zero Dawn gets a new easy mode option today

Boosts your damage, reduces enemy damage "considerably".

By Robert Purchese Published

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting an easy mode patch today.

The new Story difficulty setting boosts your damage while reducing enemy damage "considerably", according to a post by developer Guerrilla Games on the European PlayStation Blog.

There are also a number of incidental Horizon game fixes listed in the 1.32 patch notes.

Last month, Horizon Zero Dawn got an Ultra Hard difficulty mode as well as New Game+.

It's a flurry of post-release activity building to the release of expansion The Frozen Wilds on 7th November 2017. This adds a whole new frozen zone filled with new robosaurs, mysteries and general Horizon gorgeousness.

About Robert Purchese

Picture of Robert.

Bertie is a senior staff writer. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better. @Clert on Twitter.

Comments (16)

Create an account

OR