Eurogamer.net
  • PC

Final Fantasy 15 confirmed for PC early 2018

Windows users will be Gladio.

By Vic Hood Published

Nvidia and Square Enix have revealed Final Fantasy 15 is coming to PC early 2018.

The announcement was made during Nvidia's press event at Gamescom. Check out the reveal trailer below:

The PC version of Final Fantasy 15 boasts several new features, including:

  • 4K high-resolution textures
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Realistic grass simulation
  • Advanced hair simulation
  • Combustible fire, smoke and fluid simulation
  • Advanced shadow algorithms
  • High quality ambient occlusion
  • Versatile screenshot captures
  • First-person camera mode

Final Fantasy 15 Windows edition is due for release in early 2018 on Windows 10, Steam and Origin.

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

Comments (5)

Create an account

OR