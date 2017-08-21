Final Fantasy 15 confirmed for PC early 2018

Nvidia and Square Enix have revealed Final Fantasy 15 is coming to PC early 2018.

The announcement was made during Nvidia's press event at Gamescom. Check out the reveal trailer below:

The PC version of Final Fantasy 15 boasts several new features, including:

4K high-resolution textures

Dolby Atmos

Realistic grass simulation

Advanced hair simulation

Combustible fire, smoke and fluid simulation

Advanced shadow algorithms

High quality ambient occlusion

Versatile screenshot captures

First-person camera mode

Final Fantasy 15 Windows edition is due for release in early 2018 on Windows 10, Steam and Origin.