Blizzard confirms Junkertown as new Overwatch map

Blizzard has confirmed Junkertown as the new Overwatch map.

In Blizzard's preview video for Gamescom, ahead of its full conference on Wednesday, the developer revealed the new escort map will be none-other than the home of the chaotic duo Roadhog and Junkrat.

Junkertown is set in Australia. In Overwatch lore, Australia was one of the places hit hardest by the Omnic crisis. In an attempt to make peace, the Australian government gifted the outback to the Omnics. However doing so displaced many of the area's residents, including Junkrat and Roadhog, who formed the Australian Liberation Front to rebel against the Omnics. The rebels destroyed the Omnium infusion core which then blew up and reduced the surrounding area to a radioactive wasteland. Junkertown was born from the wreckage.

The Junkertown map is a criminal paradise complete with destroyed Omnics, a room of gold and shantytown style houses.

The unlawful residents of Junkertown call themselves Junkers. But after stealing from the queen of Junkertown, our favourite Junkers Roadhog and Junkrat were exiled.

Blizzard also showed a new video following the escapades of the duo:

Blizzard announced there will be a brand new Overwatch short shown at its Gamescom conference on Wednesday.