Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom is getting a sequel

Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force is releasing a sequel to Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom in "early 2018."

This will probably coincide with the western release of Attack on Titan's third season, which is due next spring.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, it follows the exploits of a medieval city terrorised by naked, ravenous giants of mysterious origin. Giant walls protect the central towns, but Titans have a nasty habit of breaching these barriers. Thankfully, a militia is set up to fight these Titans by swinging around on ropes and slicing them with swords, like an army of ninja Spider-Men.

No specific platforms have been confirmed, but the previous game arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3 and Vita.

I called Omega Force's first Attack on Titan game "the very definition of dumb fun" in my Wings of Freedom review.

"After every hour or so of play I'd find the game boring, dull and tedious; yet every time I'd return, I'd find myself thoroughly enjoying it, in spite of knowing how hollow it is," I wrote. Hopefully this sequel will expand on its more admirable qualities and add some much needed variety to the mix.