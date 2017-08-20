Behold the Minecraft grass block-themed Xbox One S

Microsoft appears poised to reveal a Minecraft-themed Xbox One S during the Gamescom press conference underway now.

The limited edition Xbox One S console is coloured green and brown like a grass square in Minecraft, judging by a leak reported by Italian site Surface Phone Italia (via The Verge), and presented in the game's iconic blocky style. The controller, too, is green and blocky, with a TNT logo by the battery pack.

Microsoft is of course the owner of Minecraft, having paid a cool $2.5bn for the game and developer Mojang in 2014. The game's creator, Markus Persson - alias Notch - now lives in what was once the most expensive house in Hollywood.

Presumably the bundle comes pre-installed with Minecraft. When it will launch we will have to wait and see.