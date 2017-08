THQ Nordic making open-world post-apocalyptic kung-fu action-RPG called Biomutant

A German magazine has spoiled a THQ Nordic Gamescom surprise: a post-apocalyptic open-world kung-fu action role-playing game called Biomutant, which is a bit of a mouthful.

In a tweet of the magazine advert, via Reddit, a kind of scruffy cat/fox/something stands on two legs with a large sword slung over its shoulder. It is armoured and wearing a bullet belt, and there is a large cricket - of course there is - on its shoulder.

The ad says "Anfang 2018", which translates to "beginning 2018". Does that mean it will be released at the beginning of next year?

Nanu. Anzeige für bislang noch nicht angekündigtes Spiel von @THQNordic im @GamesMarkt? pic.twitter.com/JOMtkYjaoT — Tino Hahn (@Tino_Hahn) August 19, 2017

In a trio of screenshots we can see the rat-cat-fox-thing running through a forest, travelling quickly over water somehow, and flying on something through the air.

PC, PS4 and Xbox One logos are show, as is one for Koch Media, which is presumably a publishing partner.

The developer appears to be Experiment 101, or X101, a new Swedish team formed in summer 2015 by former Avalanche (Just Cause) creative director Stefan Ljungqvist. He recently wrote on LinkedIn:

"We will be demoing the studio's first title on the show floor at Gamescom - an open-world action-RPG not like anything you've seen or played before. We've been hard at work on this for some time and I am happy to finally be able to share it. Really looking forward to it. Made with UE4."

Sounds like Biomutant to me.