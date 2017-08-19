Star Wars Battlefront 2 reveals first footage of space battles

Star Wars Battlefront 2's space battles have been shown for the first time in a leaked promo.

As you can see, aerial battles will be set in both deep space and along the surface of many planets. Unfortunately this isn't actual gameplay footage, but rather simply in-engine. Still, it should capture the general look of Battlefront 2's dogfighting. It also has Yoda unleashing his hidden power as a badass fighter pilot.

Space battles are being developed by Criterion, the Burnout developer that put together Battlefront's Rogue One VR mission - something our Martin Robinson called "the best demo for VR yet."

This sequel will encapsulate all eras of the Star Wars universe, and unlike the first Star Wars Battlefront, this will have a complete story campaign.

Star Wars: Battlefront will launch 17th November on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who buy the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition will get three day early access to the sprawling shooter.

In the meantime, an open beta will run from 6-9th October on all platforms.