The Witcher 3 trailer Killing Monsters remade in MS Paint

What do you do when you have a bit of spare time on your hands - "I honestly had nothing better to do in my life" - and a fondness for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Why, you remake one of the game's iconic cinematic trailers in MS Paint of course!

You pick a particularly grizzly Witcher 3 trailer called Killing Monsters and give it a cartoon look. Instead of people seeing Geralt intervene in a lady's roadside hanging in sumptuous CGI, they now see him slay human monsters as if doodled by a child which, well, rather alters the impact.

The redrawing comes from Kubstoff's YouTube channel, and that's their quote I used above. Kubstoff MS Paint-ified the Battlefield 1 cinematic trailer a month ago.

But this isn't the first time someone has given a Witcher 3 trailer the MS Paint treatment. Back in 2014, before the game itself was released, Nick Mcdonalds superbly recreated the debut Witcher 3 gameplay trailer in MS Paint.

Really, why CD Projekt Red goes to all that expense - when it could just use MS Paint in the first place - I don't know! And don't forget: MS Paint is levelling up and going all 3D. Maybe for Cyberpunk 2077?

Talking of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's next game: I recently met Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the pen and paper game. What they're making together sounds exciting indeed.