Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • Xbox One

The Diablo-like Path of Exile releases on Xbox One next week

Mana we excited.

By Robert Purchese Published

Steam's eighth most played game, Path of Exile, arrives on Xbox One next week - 24th August.

Path of Exile is an action role-playing game like Diablo but, crucially, free-to-play. You smash through enemies and loot, level up, re-equip and repeat until you're godlike in power.

Surviving alongside Diablo 3 on PC is no mean feat, even as a free-to-play game, so for Path of Exile to still be going strong - to prosper, even - speaks volumes about the following it has.

Developer Grinding Gear said a year was spent adapting Path of Exile for Xbox One. I wonder if the game will be as good on console as Diablo 3 turned out to be.

Our Path of Exile review harkens from 2013 so it's out of date now, but I thought I'd mention it nonetheless.

About Robert Purchese

Picture of Robert.

Bertie is a senior staff writer. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better. @Clert on Twitter.

Comments

Create an account

OR