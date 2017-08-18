The Diablo-like Path of Exile releases on Xbox One next week

Steam's eighth most played game, Path of Exile, arrives on Xbox One next week - 24th August.

Path of Exile is an action role-playing game like Diablo but, crucially, free-to-play. You smash through enemies and loot, level up, re-equip and repeat until you're godlike in power.

Surviving alongside Diablo 3 on PC is no mean feat, even as a free-to-play game, so for Path of Exile to still be going strong - to prosper, even - speaks volumes about the following it has.

Developer Grinding Gear said a year was spent adapting Path of Exile for Xbox One. I wonder if the game will be as good on console as Diablo 3 turned out to be.

Our Path of Exile review harkens from 2013 so it's out of date now, but I thought I'd mention it nonetheless.