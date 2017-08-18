Pokémon Go players aren't happy with Niantic's changes to raid rewards

Pokémon Go has quietly changed its rewards for completing a raid - and many players aren't happy about it.

Two days ago, players noticed an unannounced addition to the pool of loot given out when winning a raid - health-restoring potions.

Potions can be obtained for free just by spinning Pokéstops. For many players, they are an item to be discarded when their inventory space runs low. The addition of potions to the game's possible raid loot - which contains raid-exclusive items - caused immediate concern.

Raids are the only activities which award Golden Razz berries for greatly increasing capture chances - a must for legendary raids. They are also the only place you can get Rare Candy, which saves you walking a legendary bird 20km just for one candy to help power it up.

After a couple of days of research, the consensus is in - and it seems that raid-exclusive rewards are now being given out less frequently, in place of the common potions. Top Pokémon Go reddit The Silph Road suggests both Rare Candy and Golden Razz drops have been reduced.

Some players, especially in areas without lots of Pokéstops, do need more potions. Everyone will likely use a few after a raid battle. But instead of giving them out as an additional reward, these common-place items seem to be taking the place of raid-exclusive alternatives.

Pokémon Go's summer of legendary raiding is beginning to wind down, with just the promise of Mewtwo still on the way. Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Lugia are all available until the end of the month.

Niantic has yet to comment on the change, but we've asked for more information.