Here's our first look at Rainbow Six Siege's theme park map

In tents.

By Tom Phillips Published

Rainbow Six Siege's next lump of new content, Operation Blood Orchid, launches alongside a spooky map set in a theme park.

The new area arrives with Operation Blood Orchid for season pass holders on 29th August, and then a week later for everyone else (who can purchase it with real-world money or in-game coins).

The night-time map includes abandoned arcades, a haunted house and ferris wheel. It's the prettiest (in a spooky way) map for the game we've seen.

Operation Blood Orchid will include three new operators: two from Hong Kong and one from Poland. The update will be revealed in full during the Rainbow Six Pro League finals at Gamescom on 26th August.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

