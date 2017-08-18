Here's our first look at Rainbow Six Siege's theme park map

Rainbow Six Siege's next lump of new content, Operation Blood Orchid, launches alongside a spooky map set in a theme park.

The new area arrives with Operation Blood Orchid for season pass holders on 29th August, and then a week later for everyone else (who can purchase it with real-world money or in-game coins).

The night-time map includes abandoned arcades, a haunted house and ferris wheel. It's the prettiest (in a spooky way) map for the game we've seen.

Operation Blood Orchid will include three new operators: two from Hong Kong and one from Poland. The update will be revealed in full during the Rainbow Six Pro League finals at Gamescom on 26th August.