EGX 2017 will be your only chance to play Xbox One X early in the UK

EGX 2017 - the gaming show owned and operated by Eurogamer's parent company Gamer Network - will be the only opportunity in the UK for the gaming public to try Xbox One X before its release on 7th November.

Games playable on Microsoft's new console will include Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Sea of Thieves and Super Lucky's Tale.

This will be your only chance before launch to sample these games on the new console, on 4K screens, and see if you think ultra high-definition gaming is for you - and if the world's most powerful console, as Microsoft is justifiably calling it, lives up to your expectations.

EGX 2017 takes place at the Birmingham NEC from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th September. It's the tenth (tenth!) time we're staging one of these shows and, setting all impartiality aside for one second, we're damn proud of them. We can't wait! Beyond Xbox One X and the usual AAA releases - and the retro area, cosplay, esports and all the rest of it - we're particularly fond of the developer sessions and the huge and packed indie gaming area. You should come!

Tickets are starting to sell out but can still, just about, be had for every day of the show. Book yours over on the EGX site.