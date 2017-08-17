Splatoon 2's next Splatfest is detailed, and there's not even a contest between the two sides

Splatoon 2's next Splatfest has been detailed, and players are being offered the choice between being an all-singing superhero like Christopher Reeves' Superman or a weird creep like Kevin Bacon's Hollow Man.

The next Splatfest, which takes place on the first week of September, pits the power of invisibility against the power to fly, and while you're totally free to pick any side I will be casting judgment on your character depending on your choice.

The next Splatfest takes place during the first weekend in September. Which superpower would you choose: Flight or Invisibility? pic.twitter.com/J3wceUJC4K — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 17, 2017

The event will mark Splatoon 2's second proper Splatfest, with Team Mayo recently winning the battle of the condiments in a successful first event for the game. Splatfests are events that see Splatoon's hub overcome with a carnival atmosphere, and where players fight to win Sea Snails, a valuable in-game currency that allows players to reassign abilities and enhance their gear. They also have really good music.