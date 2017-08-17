Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

It looks like Capcom's fixed Chun-Li's face in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Say cheese!

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Capcom just released a new story trailer for upcoming fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, and it looks like the developers have improved Chun-Li's face.

Last month we reported on Chun-Li as she looked when the game was revealed.

The fighting game community expressed a collective concern about her face. In short, she looks completely and utterly off. Here's fighting game pro Ryan "FChamp" Ramirez highlighting the issue:

The new trailer shows Chun has had a decent amount of work done. Much better, Capcom!

1

Meanwhile, Capcom's confirmed the 30-strong roster of playable characters who will be in the game at launch (DLC characters include Ultron and Sigma). They are:

  • Black Panther
  • Captain America
  • Captain Marvel
  • Doctor Strange
  • Dormammu
  • Gamora
  • Ghost Rider
  • Hawkeye
  • Hulk
  • Iron Man
  • Nova
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Spider-Man
  • Thanos
  • Thor
  • Arthur
  • Chris Redfield
  • Chun-Li
  • Dante
  • Firebrand
  • Frank West
  • Jedah
  • Mega Man X
  • Mike Haggar
  • Morrigan
  • Nemesis
  • Nathan Spencer
  • Ryu
  • Strider
  • Zero

And Capcom has confirmed all the modes and features in the game. Here they are, in Capcom's words:

Offline modes and features:

  • Story - puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.
  • Arcade - recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills.
  • Mission - players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges.
  • Training - set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities.
  • Vs. Player 2 - go head-to-head against another player locally.
  • Vs. CPU - play solo against an AI-controlled opponent.
  • Collection - the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.

Online modes and features:

  • Ranked Match - battle other players online to advance in the rankings.
  • Casual Match - battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings.
  • Beginners League - a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower.
  • Lobby - search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches.
  • Rankings - view the rankings of players from all over the world.
  • Replay Settings - configure replay settings and view replays.

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments (8)

Create an account

OR