It looks like Capcom's fixed Chun-Li's face in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Capcom just released a new story trailer for upcoming fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, and it looks like the developers have improved Chun-Li's face.
Last month we reported on Chun-Li as she looked when the game was revealed.
The fighting game community expressed a collective concern about her face. In short, she looks completely and utterly off. Here's fighting game pro Ryan "FChamp" Ramirez highlighting the issue:
2016 Chunli vs 2017 Chunli pic.twitter.com/FWiXvD9YK4— FChamp Ryan Ramirez (@fchampryan) June 13, 2017
The new trailer shows Chun has had a decent amount of work done. Much better, Capcom!
Meanwhile, Capcom's confirmed the 30-strong roster of playable characters who will be in the game at launch (DLC characters include Ultron and Sigma). They are:
- Black Panther
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Dormammu
- Gamora
- Ghost Rider
- Hawkeye
- Hulk
- Iron Man
- Nova
- Rocket Raccoon
- Spider-Man
- Thanos
- Thor
- Arthur
- Chris Redfield
- Chun-Li
- Dante
- Firebrand
- Frank West
- Jedah
- Mega Man X
- Mike Haggar
- Morrigan
- Nemesis
- Nathan Spencer
- Ryu
- Strider
- Zero
And Capcom has confirmed all the modes and features in the game. Here they are, in Capcom's words:
Offline modes and features:
- Story - puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.
- Arcade - recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills.
- Mission - players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges.
- Training - set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities.
- Vs. Player 2 - go head-to-head against another player locally.
- Vs. CPU - play solo against an AI-controlled opponent.
- Collection - the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.
Online modes and features:
- Ranked Match - battle other players online to advance in the rankings.
- Casual Match - battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings.
- Beginners League - a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower.
- Lobby - search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches.
- Rankings - view the rankings of players from all over the world.
- Replay Settings - configure replay settings and view replays.
