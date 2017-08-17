It looks like Capcom's fixed Chun-Li's face in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

Capcom just released a new story trailer for upcoming fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, and it looks like the developers have improved Chun-Li's face.

Last month we reported on Chun-Li as she looked when the game was revealed.

The fighting game community expressed a collective concern about her face. In short, she looks completely and utterly off. Here's fighting game pro Ryan "FChamp" Ramirez highlighting the issue:

2016 Chunli vs 2017 Chunli pic.twitter.com/FWiXvD9YK4 — FChamp Ryan Ramirez (@fchampryan) June 13, 2017

The new trailer shows Chun has had a decent amount of work done. Much better, Capcom!

Meanwhile, Capcom's confirmed the 30-strong roster of playable characters who will be in the game at launch (DLC characters include Ultron and Sigma). They are:

Black Panther

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Dormammu

Gamora

Ghost Rider

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Man

Nova

Rocket Raccoon

Spider-Man

Thanos

Thor

Arthur

Chris Redfield

Chun-Li

Dante

Firebrand

Frank West

Jedah

Mega Man X

Mike Haggar

Morrigan

Nemesis

Nathan Spencer

Ryu

Strider

Zero

And Capcom has confirmed all the modes and features in the game. Here they are, in Capcom's words:

Offline modes and features:

Story - puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.

- puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains. Arcade - recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills.

- recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills. Mission - players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges.

- players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges. Training - set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities.

- set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities. Vs. Player 2 - go head-to-head against another player locally.

- go head-to-head against another player locally. Vs. CPU - play solo against an AI-controlled opponent.

- play solo against an AI-controlled opponent. Collection - the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.

Online modes and features: